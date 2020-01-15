|
Case, Carl
1929 - 2020
Carl J. Case. Born 9/24/1929 in Cape Girardeau, Mo., died 1/13/2020. Survived by loving wife, Susan; and six children, Melanie (Steve) Chouinard, Michael (Brenda) Case, Carl (Tuyen) Case, Susan Case, Andrew (Serena) Case and Matthew (Saundy) Case; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Patricia Curtis. Predeceased by daughter Constance Joy Case. U.S. Navy Veteran. Retired from AT&T (Western Electric) and longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church. Volunteered at Lutheran Social Services Food Pantry for many years. The family will greet visitors from 10-11AM on Friday, January 17 at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus. A prayer service, conducted by the Reverend Leo Connolly, will take place at 11AM. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family wishes to thank all the Angels from Hospice of Central Ohio, both at the OSU facility and those who took care of Dad in the nursing home. Their incomparable devotion to the care of our father was of great comfort to him and us. The family also wishes to thank the caring staff at OSU East Hospital; especially Doctor Bessas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Carl's memory to Hospice of Central Ohio. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020