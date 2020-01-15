Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Case
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Case


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Case Obituary
Case, Carl
1929 - 2020
Carl J. Case. Born 9/24/1929 in Cape Girardeau, Mo., died 1/13/2020. Survived by loving wife, Susan; and six children, Melanie (Steve) Chouinard, Michael (Brenda) Case, Carl (Tuyen) Case, Susan Case, Andrew (Serena) Case and Matthew (Saundy) Case; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Patricia Curtis. Predeceased by daughter Constance Joy Case. U.S. Navy Veteran. Retired from AT&T (Western Electric) and longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church. Volunteered at Lutheran Social Services Food Pantry for many years. The family will greet visitors from 10-11AM on Friday, January 17 at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus. A prayer service, conducted by the Reverend Leo Connolly, will take place at 11AM. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family wishes to thank all the Angels from Hospice of Central Ohio, both at the OSU facility and those who took care of Dad in the nursing home. Their incomparable devotion to the care of our father was of great comfort to him and us. The family also wishes to thank the caring staff at OSU East Hospital; especially Doctor Bessas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Carl's memory to Hospice of Central Ohio. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -