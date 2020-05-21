Chandler, Carl
Carl David Chandler, age 82, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday afternoon, May 19, 2020 just days after discovering cancer. Carl was born on December 31, 1937 the third child of four to the late Ishmael and Elizabeth Chandler. Also preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Carolyn, brother Harold, sister Pauline Price and daughter-in-law Melissa Chandler. Known for his quick wit, his quicker tongue and endless words that could serve up endless doses of hilarious remarks, run on stories, and caustic rebukes alongside deep, heartfelt love and concern. Everyone was entitled to Carl's opinion and many enjoyed hearing it from his front porch on Moss Road, at Camp Hi-Lo, (that he built with wife Carol and their boys), or in Shannon's garage with Josie the Labrador at his side. His stories, drive, hardworking determination and selflessness will live on for generations. Carl is survived by his sons, Rob (Tiffany) and Shannon (Barbara Baker); brother and best friend, Bob (Nancy); and a multitude of nieces, nephews and friends that are family. A special thanks goes to Barbara Baker for selflessly nursing his every need at his bed side and loving him and his family through to his last moments with help from Carl's dedicated and honorary daughter, Jaclyn Davis-her girls became his special angels on their regular visits to get a hug from Mr. Carl. A private family gathering will be followed by graveside service officiated by Chuck Kidwell. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in Carl's memory to: Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd., Newark, OH 43055. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve Carl's family. Special memories and condolences can be shared with them at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Carl David Chandler, age 82, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday afternoon, May 19, 2020 just days after discovering cancer. Carl was born on December 31, 1937 the third child of four to the late Ishmael and Elizabeth Chandler. Also preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Carolyn, brother Harold, sister Pauline Price and daughter-in-law Melissa Chandler. Known for his quick wit, his quicker tongue and endless words that could serve up endless doses of hilarious remarks, run on stories, and caustic rebukes alongside deep, heartfelt love and concern. Everyone was entitled to Carl's opinion and many enjoyed hearing it from his front porch on Moss Road, at Camp Hi-Lo, (that he built with wife Carol and their boys), or in Shannon's garage with Josie the Labrador at his side. His stories, drive, hardworking determination and selflessness will live on for generations. Carl is survived by his sons, Rob (Tiffany) and Shannon (Barbara Baker); brother and best friend, Bob (Nancy); and a multitude of nieces, nephews and friends that are family. A special thanks goes to Barbara Baker for selflessly nursing his every need at his bed side and loving him and his family through to his last moments with help from Carl's dedicated and honorary daughter, Jaclyn Davis-her girls became his special angels on their regular visits to get a hug from Mr. Carl. A private family gathering will be followed by graveside service officiated by Chuck Kidwell. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in Carl's memory to: Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd., Newark, OH 43055. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve Carl's family. Special memories and condolences can be shared with them at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 21 to May 23, 2020.