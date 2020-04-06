|
Clagett, Msgr. Carl
Reverend Monsignor Carl Proctor Clagett, Jr., died on April 4, 2020, at Mount Carmel-East Hospital. The son of Carl and Rose (Weiner) Clagett, he was born June 3, 1929 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, baptized July 21, 1929 at Christ the King Church (Louisville, KY), graduated from Saint Francis Elementary School (Columbus) in 1943, Saint Charles Preparatory School (Columbus) in 1947, received his Bachelor of Philosophy degree in 1951 from Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary (Columbus) and his degree in Theology from Mount Saint Mary's of the West Seminary (Cincinnati) in 1955. He was ordained a Roman Catholic Priest at Saint Joseph Cathedral (Columbus) on May 28, 1955 by the Most Reverend Michael J. Ready, Bishop of Columbus. During his decades of priestly service to Jesus Christ, His Church, and His people, Monsignor Clagett served as associate pastor at Saint Mary Parish (Lancaster) Saint Mary Magdalene Parish (Columbus), Saint Dominic Parish (Columbus), and Saint Aloysius Parish (Columbus); he also was an instructor at Bishop Hartley High School (Columbus). Monsignor Clagett served as pastor of Saint Matthew the Apostle Parish (Gahanna), Saint Luke Parish (Danville), Corpus Christi Parish (Columbus), and Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish (Columbus) until his retirement in 1999. He dutifully served on a number of diocesan boards, committees and commissions, and as chaplain to Knights of Columbus councils in Lancaster, Columbus and Gahanna, including State Chaplain from 1971-1973. The gift of blood is the gift of life – Monsignor Clagett was a 21-gallon blood donor. In recognition of his devoted service to the Church, Monsignor Clagett was named Prelate of Honor (Monsignor) in 1995 by His Holiness Pope John Paul II. Sincere thanks to the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm and staff at the Villas at Saint Therese for the excellent care given to Monsignor Clagett over these many years. In addition to his parents, Monsignor Clagett is predeceased by his siblings James Clagett, Rosemary Schweiss, Martha Hunter, and Carol Ramey; he is survived by brother, Wayne (Louise) Clagett; 23 nieces and nephews and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Given the current pandemic and limits on public gatherings, a private service will be held for Monsignor Clagett; a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at some time in the future allowing for a larger gathering. In the meantime Monsignor Clagett simply said "please pray for me" so please respond to his desire with many prayers for his eternal soul. At Monsignor's request, donations may be made to the Priests Long-Term Care Fund, Diocese of Columbus, 198 East Broad Street, Columbus, 43215. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020