Corletzi, Carl
1950 - 2019
Carl Joseph Corletzi, 69, of Reynoldsburg, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. Carl was a graduate of Youngstown State University and Capital University Law School. He was a Labor Law Attorney for the State of Ohio Health Department. Carl was an avid poker player, loved gambling, spending time with his family, Italian food, a good joke, WWF Wrestling and dogs. He is preceded in death by his parents Carmella Rose and Carl Joseph Corletzi, II; and brother-in-law James F. Crichton. Carl is survived by his daughter Lauren Marie Corletzi; grandson Joseph Martin Williams; sister Jo Ann Crichton; nephews James Carl Corletzi Crichton and Jonathan Michael Crichton; and many dear friends. Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home 7369 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg. Graveside service noon Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Resurrection Cemetery, Austintown, OH. Contributions may be made in Carl's memory to or the . Messages may be sent to Carl's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019