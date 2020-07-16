Dalton, Carl
Carl H. Dalton, born October 12, 1957; died July 15, 2020 in Marietta, Ohio. Carl was preceded in death by parents Barclay and Ralph Dalton, daughter Rhoda Mayle, sister Vivian McReynolds, brother-in-law Raymond Tabler, and uncle Merle (Shorty) Dalton. Carl is survived by the love of his life, Marilyn; daughter, Meghan (Randall); grandchildren, Randall, April, Vivian and Patricia; sisters, Victoria and Ranae; brother, Ralph; sister-in-law, Cynthia Tabler; and brother-in-law, Michael (Donna) Mayle; nieces, Yvonne (Andre) and Martina; nephews, Shannon, Vaughn Jr., Kevin, Howard, Dwight, Duane, David Jr, Nathanal and Michael; along with a host of other nieces and nephews. Long time friends, Tommy Joe Burke and Kevin Mason. Interment at Rainbow Cemetery with graveside viewing from 10-11am and services at 11am on Saturday, July 18, 2020. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com
.