Carl Dalton
1957 - 2020
Dalton, Carl
Carl H. Dalton, born October 12, 1957; died July 15, 2020 in Marietta, Ohio. Carl was preceded in death by parents Barclay and Ralph Dalton, daughter Rhoda Mayle, sister Vivian McReynolds, brother-in-law Raymond Tabler, and uncle Merle (Shorty) Dalton. Carl is survived by the love of his life, Marilyn; daughter, Meghan (Randall); grandchildren, Randall, April, Vivian and Patricia; sisters, Victoria and Ranae; brother, Ralph; sister-in-law, Cynthia Tabler; and brother-in-law, Michael (Donna) Mayle; nieces, Yvonne (Andre) and Martina; nephews, Shannon, Vaughn Jr., Kevin, Howard, Dwight, Duane, David Jr, Nathanal and Michael; along with a host of other nieces and nephews. Long time friends, Tommy Joe Burke and Kevin Mason. Interment at Rainbow Cemetery with graveside viewing from 10-11am and services at 11am on Saturday, July 18, 2020. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rainbow Cemetery
JUL
18
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rainbow Cemetery
JUL
18
Interment
Rainbow Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home
314 4Th St
Marietta, OH 45750
(740) 373-9232
