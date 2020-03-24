Home

Carl Fisher Sr. Obituary
Fisher Sr. , Carl
1936 - 2020
Carl Richard Fisher Sr., 83, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away March 21, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1936 to the late John and Naomi (Berry) Fisher Sr. He is preceded in death by his brothers John Fisher Jr., Albert Fisher, sister Betty Shelton. Surviving family includes wife of 57 years, Anita Fisher; brother, Jackie Fisher; sister, Naomi, Bertha; children, Cindy, Carla (Albert), Crystal, Carl, Corey; 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren; as well as, many loving extended family, and friends. Carl attended Dublin High School and graduated in 1956. He served in the United States Army from 1959 - 1962 before Honorably leaving. Carl enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children, grandchildren and friends.He will be greatly missed by all. www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2020
