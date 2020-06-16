Kurowski, Carl G.
1936 - 2020
Carl G. Kurowski, age 83, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Barney and Catherine Kurowski. Carl is survived by his son, Christopher (Ashley) Kurowski; grandchildren, Annabelle, Stella and Gigi Kurowski; stepchildren, Rhonda (Kellereski) Pape and Mark Kellereski; along with other family and friends. He retired from the Dana Corporation after 31 years of service and also worked as a groundskeeper for the Buckeye Boys Ranch for 21 years. Carl also served in the Army stationed in Germany during the end of the Korean War. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4-7pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway. In lieu of flowers, Carl would say "Save your money, does that make sense?" Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign his online guest book.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.