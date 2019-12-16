|
|
Kertis, Carl
1929 - 2019
Carl Rudolph Kertis, 90, passed away on December 13, 2019. He was born in Sutersville, Pennsylvania to the late John and Mary Kertis on April 13, 1929. Carl retired from air traffic controlling after many years of service in Columbus. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Edward and Rosemarie. He is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Linda, Tony, and Randy; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230, where a visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Mount Carmel Hospice. To share online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019