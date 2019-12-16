The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Kertis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Kertis


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Carl Kertis Obituary
Kertis, Carl
1929 - 2019
Carl Rudolph Kertis, 90, passed away on December 13, 2019. He was born in Sutersville, Pennsylvania to the late John and Mary Kertis on April 13, 1929. Carl retired from air traffic controlling after many years of service in Columbus. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Edward and Rosemarie. He is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Linda, Tony, and Randy; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230, where a visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Mount Carmel Hospice. To share online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now