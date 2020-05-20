Miller, Carl

Carl Edward Miller – born October 27, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA to beloved parents Herman and Mary Miller -- passed away at age 82 in Columbus, Ohio on May 6, 2020. A life-long educator, Carl was an alumnus of Milligan College and the University of Tennessee, where he later received his master's degree. Carl had a passion for music, fine arts, and literature – known by many for his enduring wit, perpetual curiosity, and the ability to embrace the humor in life. He will be forever loved and always missed by his son, Alex Robert Miller. Memorial services to be held at a later date.



