Osborne Jr., Carl

Carl E. Osborne, Jr. Our dear uncle, brother, cousin, friend, passed on June 22 in London, OH. Carl is in the arms of Jesus. Survived by his sister, Kay Osborne Dishong (James) of Melbourne, FL; nephews, David McCoy, Columbus, Dan Gross, Logan; nieces, Stacie Hunter (Justin) of Logan, Carrie Shaw of Melbourne, FL. Predeceased by his parents, sister Cheryl McCoy, daughter Tina. Carl was born on Jan 30 1954. President and board member MaCI Jaycee Chapter, he mentored and supported leadership, fundraising and community service for decades. A dear father figure, uncle, husband, brother and friend, he was admired by many for advice, courage, and a welcomed laugh. He led charity events supporting local food pantries, made crafts for the Arbors Nursing Home, and assisted with family events at MaCI. He enjoyed serving others, including gardening and donating fresh produce to his favorite charity, the HELP House, 122 E. Center St., London, OH 43140 to which friends are invited to contribute. Condolences may be shared thru contacting Dee and Stuart Delaney deeldelaney@gmail.com.



