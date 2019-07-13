|
|
Piper, Carl
1939 - 2019
Carl Piper, of Columbus, passed away July 12, 2019. Employed by Nationwide Children's Hospital Engineering Department from 1963 until retirement in 2002 and was named Employee of the Year twice. Graduate of Big Walnut High School. Member of Sparrow Lodge #400 Sunbury, 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, United Commercial Travelers, Still Going Strong and Blendon Senior Center. An Army Reservist, 181st Ordinance Co. of Delaware, OH. He had a big loving heart and was a very kind and generous man who loved to travel, enjoyed nature and antiques. Preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ginbey Piper; parents, Clarence and Thirza Piper; brothers and sisters, Lee and Mary Lou, Marie and Paul Rhodeback, Marjorie and Rolland Pestel, Gene and Rachel, Mary Jane and James Thompson, Merle, Raymond and Richard; nephews, Randall Thompson and Terry Piper; niece, Jeanette Greene and faithful puppy Peppy. Survived by sisters-in-law, Marilyn Piper and Roberta Piper; many nieces nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews; special friends, Patty Hardin and Terry Light. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where service will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m., Pastor Bryan Grove, officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Masonic service Monday at 7:45 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital or Franklin County Humane Society.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 14, 2019