Carl R. Lower "Dutch", surrounded by family, passed away at his home Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the age of 92. A WW II Army veteran. Carl is originally from Amanda, Oh. Preceded in death by parents and siblings. Carl is survived by his wife, Nancy of 65 years; 3 sons; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. Carl donated his body to science. A memorial service will be held June 20 from 6-9 p.m. at Grace Chapel Community Church recreation building behind the church, 7798 Big Walnut Rd., Westerville, Oh. 43082. No flowers please.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 18, 2019
