Carl Ruetsch
Ruetsch, Carl
1958 - 2020
Carl A. Ruetsch, age 61, of Columbus, passed away on June 25, 2020 with his family at his side. Member of South-Gate Potter Blue Lodge No. 782 and lifetime member of Scottish Rite. Preceded in death by wife Barbara "Bobbie" Ruetsch, parents Robert and Mary Jane Ruetsch, father-in-law and mother-in-law Carl E. and Emma E. Crowder. Survived by son, Joshua (Kellie) Ruetsch; daughter, Megan Ruetsch; grandchildren, Lauren and Nicholas Ruetsch; siblings, James D. Ruetsch, Nancy Ruetsch, Raymond (Dianne) Ruetsch, Linda S. (Gerald) Riley; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Family will receive friends Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4-7p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH. 43207, where service will be held 11a.m. Thursday. Pastor Jonathan Mann officiating. Interment to follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to Mount Carmel Hospice at mountcarmelfoundation.org. To sign and view Carl's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
