Dr. Carl Chauncey Scott, age 86, joined "The Great Cloud of Witnesses" December 6, 2019. Dr. Scott was surrounded by family, friends and loved ones all his life. He especially cherished his beloved wife of 63 years Elizabeth Ann Scott who passed on June 22, 2018. Carl and Elizabeth called Upper Arlington, Ohio home for 57 years. Carl was born on a dairy farm December 13, 1932 in Scio, Ohio. He loved history and science and graduated from Scio High School, Kent State University and The Ohio State University's College of Dentistry in 1962 with his Doctor of Dental Science. He served in the United States Air Force as a SAC Navigator discharged with the rank of Captain. Dr. Scott had a general dental practice in downtown Columbus for over 40 years. He is a Past President of the American Academy of Dental Practice Administration. Dr. Scott was a faculty member of The Ohio State University College of Dentistry and Columbus State Community College Dental Hygiene program for most of his career. He served as Chairman of the Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities, member of Air Force Escape and Evasion Society, Riverside United Methodist Church in Upper Arlington, Downtown Ambassadors Club and Upper Arlington Senior Center. Dr. Scott was a supporter of Special Olympics, Columbus Symphony Orchestra, Picnic with the Pops, Equitas Health, Faith Mission, Jung House; diehard Buckeye and OSU Alumni Assoc. A loving, doting father, Carl will be greatly missed by son, William Wylie Scott of Jacksonville, Florida; daughter-in-law, Katalina Salcedo Scott of Pittsburgh, Pa.; daughter, Rev. Rebecca Scott Ozcomert of Upper Arlington, Ohio; daughter, Jennifer Scott Michael (Patrick) of Worthington, Ohio; son-in-law, Randall Wayne Wellman of Hocking Hills, Ohio; and Eloise Del Matto. His grandchildren include Jacqueline Scott, Benjamin Ozcomert, Carson Ozcomert, Madeline Wellman and Jeremy Wellman. Additionally, Carl will be missed by sister-in-law, Janice Robinson of Manitoulin Island, Ontario; and many nieces and nephews and their families, neighbors, patients and friends. The Scott family would like to thank the staff of Our Family Home and Capitol City Hospice for the excellent care provided. A private celebration honoring Dr. Scott's life is planned for a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Our Family Home, 250 Old W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 160, Worthington OH, 43040. Arrangements entrusted to Neptune Society, Please visit Neptunesociety.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019