Snyder, Carl
1927 - 2020
Carl E. Snyder, age 93, of Canal Winchester, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his residence. Born March 27, 1927 in Columbus to the late Dwight and Ivy (Hale) Snyder, he was a graduate of Columbus South High School, and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was retired from Columbus Southern Power and was a member of David's United Church of Christ. Carl made the wood cross that hangs in the sanctuary of the church in memory of his daughter, Terri Lee Snyder, who died in 1981. He was preceded in death by his wife Joanne in 2016, and brothers Dean Snyder and John Snyder. Carl is survived by his children, Gayle (Marion) Breidenbach, and Robin (Jill) Snyder, both of Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Mindy (M.T. Chilcote) Breidenbach, Jodi (Mike) Gacnik, Jackie (Sam) McNamee, Robin (Jessica) Snyder, Jr., Morgan Elaine (Daniel) Waites; great-grandchildren, Andrew James "A.J." and Savanah Gacnik, Samuel and Luke Snyder, Levi, Nya, and Malachi Waites; nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 11am Thursday at Glen Rest Memorial Estate in Reynoldsburg with the Rev. James Semmelroth Darnell officiating. Friends who wish may contribute to David's UCC, 80 W. Columbus St., Canal Winchester, 43110 or the Fairfield Area Humane Society, 1721 Granville Pike, Lancaster, 43130 in Carl's memory. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com