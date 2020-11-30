1/
Carl Snyder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Snyder, Carl
1927 - 2020
Carl E. Snyder, age 93, of Canal Winchester, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his residence. Born March 27, 1927 in Columbus to the late Dwight and Ivy (Hale) Snyder, he was a graduate of Columbus South High School, and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was retired from Columbus Southern Power and was a member of David's United Church of Christ. Carl made the wood cross that hangs in the sanctuary of the church in memory of his daughter, Terri Lee Snyder, who died in 1981. He was preceded in death by his wife Joanne in 2016, and brothers Dean Snyder and John Snyder. Carl is survived by his children, Gayle (Marion) Breidenbach, and Robin (Jill) Snyder, both of Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Mindy (M.T. Chilcote) Breidenbach, Jodi (Mike) Gacnik, Jackie (Sam) McNamee, Robin (Jessica) Snyder, Jr., Morgan Elaine (Daniel) Waites; great-grandchildren, Andrew James "A.J." and Savanah Gacnik, Samuel and Luke Snyder, Levi, Nya, and Malachi Waites; nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 11am Thursday at Glen Rest Memorial Estate in Reynoldsburg with the Rev. James Semmelroth Darnell officiating. Friends who wish may contribute to David's UCC, 80 W. Columbus St., Canal Winchester, 43110 or the Fairfield Area Humane Society, 1721 Granville Pike, Lancaster, 43130 in Carl's memory. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved