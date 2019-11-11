|
|
Earls, Sr. , Carl W.
1942 - 2019
Carl W. Earls, Sr., passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife, Jo Ann Earls; their children, Judi Skaggs, Deanna Borja, Gwen Deboard, Laneisa Lambert, Carl Earls, Jr., Jimmy Deboard, Jennifer Castillo and Margaret Deboard; many grandchildren; and his brother, Sam Morrison and his family. He is preceded in death by his parents Ernest W. and Nellie Marie Earls. A Memorial Service will be held at 2pm Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the One Hope Community Church of the Nazarene, 1389 E Cooke Rd, Columbus, 43224. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. Please send messages of support to www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019