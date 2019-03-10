Walker, Jr., Carl

1922 - 2019

Carl C Walker, Jr. age 96, formerly of Grandview Heights and Sarasota, FL, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Ohio Living Llanfair in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born June 23, 1922, in Montgomery, Alabama. He was preceded in death by parents Carl C. Walker, Sr. and Mary Augusta Walker and brother Thomas R. Walker. Carl is survived by his children Paul (Jeanne) Walker, Ann Safford, and Marilyn (Doug) Shott; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother William E. Walker. Carl was preceded in death in 2014 by his beloved wife, Florence Julia Walker, to whom he was devoted for 70 years. Carl served in the U.S. Navy during WWII (June, 1944-January, 1946) aboard the U.S.S. Mount Olympus as part of the Third Amphibious Group in the Pacific. After the war Carl returned to OSU and graduated from the School of Engineering. He was employed for over 30 years as a civil engineer with the Jennings-Lawrence Company in Columbus. During 1966-1967, he served as President of the Engineers Club of Columbus. In 1982 Carl and Florence retired to Sarasota, Florida where they lived for 31 years. In 2013, Carl and Florence returned to Ohio, residing at Ohio Living Llanfair in Cincinnati. Carl was a member of St. Andrew United Church of Christ in Sarasota and Boulevard Presbyterian Church in Grandview Heights and served on their governing boards. He was a member of numerous masonic groups, including New England Lodge #4 F&M, Horace –Wright Chapter #3 -11th Capitular District- Royal Arch Masons, and Worthington Chapter No. 287-O.E.S. Carl was a private pilot. He took Florence on sight-seeing flights around Ohio and on one exciting cross-country flight to Denver. Carl was a devoted fan of theater organ music. As a member of the Manasota Theater Organ Society, he helped restore theater pipe organs.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio Living Llanfair for their compassionate assistance. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm Thursday March 14, 2019, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road. A memorial service will begin at 12:00pm with the Rev. Dr. William Nirote officiating. Interment and graveside service will immediately follow at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl's memory to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida, 33607. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019