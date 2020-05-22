Whipps, Carl

1924 - 2020

Carl Edgar Whipps, age 96, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. Army WWII veteran. Employed by Jeffrey Mining Company from 1943-1986. Charter member and regular attender of Clintonville/Linworth Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by parents C.C. and Ida Mae (Holcomb) Whipps, wife Emma Jean (Morgan) Whipps, grandchildren Peggy Moats and JC Moats, and son-in-law Al Laszlo. Survived by son, Richard (JoAnn) Whipps; daughters, Carla (Phillip) Shadwick, Peggy (Bill) Montgomery, Sandy Laszlo and Stephanie (Jim) Moats; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchdildren. Interment will Friday, May 29 in the chapel at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Faith Mission Columbus, Ohio and Operation Heal our Patriots (Samaritans Purse). Arrangements by Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes.



