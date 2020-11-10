Wilburn, Carl
1939 - 2020
Carl R. Wilburn, age 80, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife Gloria and son Andy. Survived by son, Phil (Judy) Wilburn of Lockbourne; grandchildren, Zachary, Nick and Sammy; great grandson, Lucas; brother, Herb (Pat) Wilburn; sister, Alene (Dayle) Roof; nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be Friday, November 13 from 5-8pm at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main Street in Groveport. Graveside service will be conducted Saturday 11am at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High Street. Share at www.orwoodyard.com