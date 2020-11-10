1/
Carl Wilburn
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Carl R. Wilburn, age 80, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife Gloria and son Andy. Survived by son, Phil (Judy) Wilburn of Lockbourne; grandchildren, Zachary, Nick and Sammy; great grandson, Lucas; brother, Herb (Pat) Wilburn; sister, Alene (Dayle) Roof; nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be Friday, November 13 from 5-8pm at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main Street in Groveport. Graveside service will be conducted Saturday 11am at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High Street. Share at www.orwoodyard.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
NOV
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
(614) 836-5643
