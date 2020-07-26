1/
Carl Yenichek III
1998 - 2020
Yenichek III, Carl
1998 - 2020
Carl M. Yenichek III, age 21, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Carl is predeceased by his grandfather, William "Pappy" Gregg. Carl is survived by his father, Carl M. Yenichek Jr., mother, Priscilla (Nathan) Turner, sisters: Katelin (Brie Clay) Yenichek and Courtney Allmon, grandparents: Linda Gregg and Carl Yenichek, his son Kai as well as countless other family and friends. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Corey Chambers for helping Carl to rise high! He was a driver for Pacific Rail Services at CSX; he loved his job almost as much as his family. He loved his family and would give you the shirt off his back. He enjoyed cars and would try to fix almost anything. Friends and family may visit Thursday July 30, 2020 from 4 pm - 7 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 7 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 26 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
30
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
July 26, 2020
Dear Yenichek Family,
We, the families of The Compassionate Friends, send you our heartfelt condolences. The Compassionate Friends is an international grief support group for parents, grandparents and siblings who have suffered the heartbreaking loss of a child. Our only mission is to provide comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a son or daughter, brother or sister, or grandchild, and to help others better assist the grieving family. We meet twice monthly in Columbus from 7-9 PM on the second Tuesday and 2-4 PM on the fourth Sunday at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1479 Morse Road, Columbus, Ohio 43229. If and when you are ready to do so, please join us. We need Not Walk Alone. We are The Compassionate Friends.
~~~
The Compassionate Friends
Columbus, Ohio Chapter
(614) 882-8986
www.tcfcolumbus.org
www.compassionatefriends.org
The Compassionate Friends
