Yenichek III, Carl1998 - 2020Carl M. Yenichek III, age 21, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Carl is predeceased by his grandfather, William "Pappy" Gregg. Carl is survived by his father, Carl M. Yenichek Jr., mother, Priscilla (Nathan) Turner, sisters: Katelin (Brie Clay) Yenichek and Courtney Allmon, grandparents: Linda Gregg and Carl Yenichek, his son Kai as well as countless other family and friends. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Corey Chambers for helping Carl to rise high! He was a driver for Pacific Rail Services at CSX; he loved his job almost as much as his family. He loved his family and would give you the shirt off his back. He enjoyed cars and would try to fix almost anything. Friends and family may visit Thursday July 30, 2020 from 4 pm - 7 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 7 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.