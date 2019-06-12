|
Braner (Shrum), Carla D.
Carla Diane Basso Shrum Braner, age 66, of Galloway, OH passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 while cruising in Alaska. She was born in 1952 to Louis and Lois (Yates) Basso of Welch, WV. Carla was a 1970 graduate of Hilliard High School. An avid animal enthusiast and outdoors woman, there are many stories of her crazy antics. She loved rescuing dogs and always had an obsession with horses. She was a 4-H advisor in Franklin County and volunteered at the Madison County Humane Society. Carla retired from John Deere Equipment out of Moline, IL after 30 years of service. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Ed Basso of Westerville, OH. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Braner of Galloway, OH; daughter, Erin (Wes) Blair of Raymond, OH; and stepdaughter, Christi (Richard) Braner-Phillips of Fairborn, OH; grandchildren, Isabella, Alaina, Emma, Jake and Chelsea; sister-in-law, Sheila (Gerard) Hammond who viewed her as a sister; and many nieces, nephew and friends. A private memorial service will be held for the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 16, 2019