Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Carla Louise Gutches


1949 - 2019
Carla Louise (Rupp) Gutches, age 70, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away suddenly while at home. Even though our hearts are breaking, we know Carla is dancing with the Lord. Carla is survived by her husband of 50 years, Joseph Henry Gutches; daughters, Caryl J Bohn (Christopher A Bohn) and Martha (Meg) E Gutches Miller; grandchildren, Caughlin C Bohn, Claire E Miller and Reid A Gutches Miller; mother, B Madelyn (Weaver) Rupp; sister, Kevan M (Rupp) Lunney; brother, Robert C Rupp; nephews and nieces, Christopher Lunney, Marie Lunney, Christina (Rupp) Cribbs and Michelle (Rupp) McKinney. Preceded in death by her father Frederick W Rupp. Friends and family may call at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio, Friday, August 16, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where service will be held Saturday, August 17 at 10 a.m. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery, Westerville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritans Purse Charity Organization at www.samaritanspurse.org. Complete obituary and condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
