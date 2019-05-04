Thomas, Carla

1950 - 2019

Carla Thomas, age 68, of Columbus, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born on July 6, 1950, oldest child of Willard and Peggy (Westerman) Thomas. She was a 1968 graduate of Columbus School for Girls, attended the University of Miami (FL) and Columbus College of Art and Design. Carla was a devoted mother, grandmother, and sister. She will be dearly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Miranda and Richard Stage; grandchildren, Hannah Thomas, Charlotte Stage, and Duncan Stage; brothers and sister, Pat Thomas, Leigh Bellomy and Daniel Thomas; several nieces and nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Peggy, and nephews Matthew Smith and Robert Bellomy. Carla had a colorful personality, and was passionate about art, gardening, and rock & roll, as well as having a soft heart for animals and conservation. A Memorial Service will be held 6 PM Friday, May 31, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 E. State St, Columbus, OH 43215. Family will receive guests beginning at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pets Without Parents, 629 Oakland Park Avenue, Columbus, OH 43214. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 29, 2019