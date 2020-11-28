1/
Carlena McKnight
1938 - 2020
Carlena F. McKnight, 82, of Gahanna, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 27, 2020. She was born July 22, 1938 in Ashton, WV to Woodrow "Ward" and the late Clara McClaskey. She was also preceded in death by her husband Francis C. McKnight, daughter Bridgette Conrad and brothers, John and Paul McClaskey and Bill Young. In addition to her father, those left to cherish her memory include her 3 boys: Calvin "Mac" (Sandy), Larry and John "Bob" (Sheila) McKnight; grandchildren Michelle (Dane) Mooty, Angie (Rob) Griffith, Jake (Kelly) McKnight, Christa (Sean) Hoffman, Josh (Heather) McKnight, Amanda (Jeremiah) Whitt, Matt (Brittany) McKnight and Lindsey (David) Murdock; 23 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way; sisters, Connie Sue (Byron) Thomas and Linda Lou (David) Nelson; several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Special thanks to the caring associates from National Church Residences and Hospice Division. A memorial service will be held at Mifflin Twp. Cemetery later, where Carlena and Francis will be laid to rest together. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2020.
