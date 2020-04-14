|
|
Huebner, Carlene
1947 - 2020
Carlene Huebner passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 under the care of Ohio Health Hospice. She was born on April 24, 1947 in Circleville, Ohio to the late Carl and Helen Russell Smith. A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she leaves behind a loving family who loved her deeply. She is survived by her daughters Jane (Ronald) Choina and Jackie (Donald) Moritz; grandchildren Jessica Burton, Ronnie (Amberlin) Choina and Kylene (Levi) Jones; Adam (Brooke Lyons) Goodpasture, Donovan and Lauren Moritz; great-grandchildren: Isaac, Michal, Brielle, Grant, Thaiden and Rylin; niece and nephew: Carla (Robert) Maring and Jeffrey (Christina) Archer and their families. She is preceded in death by her sister Gale Archer. Carlene attended the Ohio School for the Deaf and retired from PNC Bank with over 30 years of dedicated service in Data Entry. During this time of national concern, private services are entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL. Interment, Blendon Central Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020