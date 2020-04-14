The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlene Huebner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlene Huebner


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Carlene Huebner Obituary
Huebner, Carlene
1947 - 2020
Carlene Huebner passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 under the care of Ohio Health Hospice. She was born on April 24, 1947 in Circleville, Ohio to the late Carl and Helen Russell Smith. A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she leaves behind a loving family who loved her deeply. She is survived by her daughters Jane (Ronald) Choina and Jackie (Donald) Moritz; grandchildren Jessica Burton, Ronnie (Amberlin) Choina and Kylene (Levi) Jones; Adam (Brooke Lyons) Goodpasture, Donovan and Lauren Moritz; great-grandchildren: Isaac, Michal, Brielle, Grant, Thaiden and Rylin; niece and nephew: Carla (Robert) Maring and Jeffrey (Christina) Archer and their families. She is preceded in death by her sister Gale Archer. Carlene attended the Ohio School for the Deaf and retired from PNC Bank with over 30 years of dedicated service in Data Entry. During this time of national concern, private services are entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL. Interment, Blendon Central Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Download Now