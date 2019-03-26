Home

Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Carlos L. Murphy

Carlos L. Murphy Obituary
Murphy, Carlos L.
1943 - 2019
Carlos Lee Murphy, 75, of Columbus, OH, passed away on Mon., March 25, 2019 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. Carlos was born on July 3, 1943 to the late Sherman and Opal (Campbell) Murphy in Webbville, KY. Carlos served in the U.S. Army and owned and operated a heating/cooling business in Columbus. He is survived by children, Larry, Brent, Robbie and Rebekah (James); grandchildren, Caitlin (Howard III), Chaz and Brooke; great grandchild, Howard IV; brother, Ron; and sisters, Doris (Ron) and Dolores (Mike). A Graveside Military Service with AMVETS and Pastor Tyler Lyon will be held at 11 a.m. on Thurs., March 28 at Beckett Cemetery, Commercial Point, OH. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019
