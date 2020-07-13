Carlos Montgomery

Montgomery, Carlos
Carlos Cecil Montgomery, age 85, of Hilliard, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. Member of Dublin Baptist Church and longtime member of The Grand Lodge of F&A.M. of Ohio, Avery Lodge #0493. Preceded in death by wife Jane Ann Montgomery, parents James Harlen and Mary Darces Montgomery, 3 brothers Clyde, Clark and Cordis Montgomery, 3 sisters Lucy (Morris), Laura Morris, and Loretta Montgomery and granddaughter Bre Roseanne Weeks. Survived by daughters, Bonnie (Mike) Rice, Debbie (Larry) Cordial and Kelly (Tom) Bent-Montgomery; nephews, Brad Alexander and Ship Alexander; 13 grandchildren, Andy (Nicole) Rice, Beau Rice, Luke (Tiffany) Rice, Nick (Andrea) Rice, Justin Cordial, Derrick Cordial, Kellsey Weeks, Alex Weeks, Meredith Alexander, Caroline Alexander, Sydney Alexander, Rachel Alexander an Ryan Bent; 7 great grandchildren, Austin Rice, Ashlynn Rice, Savannah Rice, Georgia Rice, Landon Bounds, Alexa Bounds, Harper Bounds; sisters-in-law, Elaine, Theresa Montgomery, and Kay Ray. Memorial to be announced in November. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com