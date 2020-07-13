1/
Carlos Montgomery
Montgomery, Carlos
Carlos Cecil Montgomery, age 85, of Hilliard, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. Member of Dublin Baptist Church and longtime member of The Grand Lodge of F&A.M. of Ohio, Avery Lodge #0493. Preceded in death by wife Jane Ann Montgomery, parents James Harlen and Mary Darces Montgomery, 3 brothers Clyde, Clark and Cordis Montgomery, 3 sisters Lucy (Morris), Laura Morris, and Loretta Montgomery and granddaughter Bre Roseanne Weeks. Survived by daughters, Bonnie (Mike) Rice, Debbie (Larry) Cordial and Kelly (Tom) Bent-Montgomery; nephews, Brad Alexander and Ship Alexander; 13 grandchildren, Andy (Nicole) Rice, Beau Rice, Luke (Tiffany) Rice, Nick (Andrea) Rice, Justin Cordial, Derrick Cordial, Kellsey Weeks, Alex Weeks, Meredith Alexander, Caroline Alexander, Sydney Alexander, Rachel Alexander an Ryan Bent; 7 great grandchildren, Austin Rice, Ashlynn Rice, Savannah Rice, Georgia Rice, Landon Bounds, Alexa Bounds, Harper Bounds; sisters-in-law, Elaine, Theresa Montgomery, and Kay Ray. Memorial to be announced in November. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

