Nye, Carlos
1923 - 2019
Carlos E. Nye, age 95, of Rockbridge, Ohio, passed away April 7, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio. Carlos was born September 22, 1923 in Chauncey, Ohio to George William and Alice Mabel (France) Nye. He was an U.S. Army Air Corp Veteran having served in WWII in the Philippines; member of the Livingston United Methodist Church, and sang in the choir for 52 years. Then became a member of the Rockbridge United Methodist Church. Carlos was a member of the Free Mason, Aladdin Shrine, and Scottish Rite. Surviving are his children, Karen (Michael) Unroe and Mira (Jack) Cremeans; grandchildren, Vera Ryan (Jason) Allen and Mackenzie Cremeans; great-grandchild, Myra Elaine Allen; numerous friends; dogs, Izzy and Hydro; and countless nieces and nephews. Carlos was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Vera Mae Nye and second wife Joy Elaine Nye, brothers Frank, James, Hubert, and Donald and sisters Lucy, Pauline, Sarah, Martha, Leah, and Virgene. Calling hours will be observed from 4-7 P.M. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 10 A.M. Friday, April 12, 2019, with an hour visitation prior to the service, at the Rockbridge United Methodist Church, Rockbridge, Ohio with Rev. John Williams officiating. The family requests that any donations be made to Rockbridge United Methodist Church, 10567 Jackson Street, Rockbridge, Ohio 43149. LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019