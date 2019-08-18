|
Parker, Jr., Carlos
1928 - 2019
Carlos Parker Jr age 90 of Upper Arlington, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Carlos was born in Ironton, OH to the late Carlos and Frances VanValkenburgh. He served his country in the U.S Army as a medic during the Korean War and was awarded the Silver Star. Carlos was a Fleet Manager and later a Pur-chasing Manager for Ross Laboratories. His passion for theatre organs led him to purchasing the organ at the Ohio Theatre which turned into Carlos being one of many to save the Theatre. He thought it would be simpler to save the Theatre than move the organ. Carlos was the manager of the Ohio Theatre from 1969-99. He was a true audiophile and loved transferring recorded music to a digital format. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and loved spending time with his dogs as well. Carlos is survived by his brothers James V. (Maxine) Parker and William Neil Parker; sister Marian Belanger; and many loving nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Sherwood Memorial Park, Roanoke VA. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Carlos. Please go to www.capa.com or call 614-469-1045 for information on supporting the Ohio Theatre and the Organ. Donations can be made to Columbus Humane as well.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2019