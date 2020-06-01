McMurray, Carlson "Neal"
1932 - 2020
Carlson "Neal" McMurray, 88 years old, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born on March 1, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his mother Phyllis Riser McMurray. He is survived by his wife, Nora; son, Kevin Neal (Frances) McMurray; grandson, Mitchell Neal; granddaughter, Melissa Frances. Extended family includes, Angela Stephens, Regina Jennings, Monica Jenkins and Donald Martin. Also 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and his cat, Angel. Per his wishes there will be no services. Newcomer Funeral Home in Grove City assisted the family. Please consider making donations to Colony Cats Adoption Center, PO Box 163904, Columbus, Ohio 43216 or www.colonycats.org or to Mt. Carmel Foundation/Hospice, 6150 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43213.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.