Carlyle Handley
1939 - 2020
Carlyle A. Handley, age 81, passed away at his residence on Monday, July 7, 2020. Carlyle was a third-generation plumber and owner of Handley Plumbing. He had many repeat customers due to his good workmanship and pleasant personality. He was passionate about The OSU Buckeyes, 4th of July, and Indy Car Racing He's been attending Buckeye games for 40 plus years. He was very involved in building floats for the Upper Arlington 4th of July parade for over 25 years. He was a proud Marine who served his country with honor. He is survived by his loving wife, Anne, of 46 years; children, Chuck P. (Tonya), Carl (Shawn) and Aaron S. Goldfein. Family will receive friends Monday, July 13 from 4-7p.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Guests are required to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. To maintain appropriate crowd size, we ask that guests with the last names beginning with A-L come during the hours of 4-5:30p.m. and for guests with last names beginning with M-Z come during the hours of 5:30-7p.m. Service will be private, and interment will be at Eastlawn Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Carlyle's guestbook or to share a special memory with his family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
