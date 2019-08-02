|
Davis, Carlyn
1960 - 2019
Carlyn Davis, age 58. Sunrise December 7, 1960 and August 2, 2019. Visitation 12:00pm and Funeral 1:00pm Friday, August 9, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The DAVIS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019