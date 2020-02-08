|
Allen, Carlynne
age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 5, 2020 in Canal Winchester, Ohio. She was born on January 9, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio to James and Lois (McCurdy) Beard. Carlynne was always encouraging and had a positive attitude about life. She enjoyed having a good laugh. Carlynne loved to travel with her husband to Dyers Bay in Canada. When not traveling, she would enjoy spending time with family or reading. One of the most memorable moments of her life was the 30 years of Euchre Club with the neighbors of Garywood Ave.
Carlynne is survived by her son, Jim (Kim) Allen; daughter, Jill (Steve) Schafer; grandchildren, Josh, Caleb, Rachael, Jordan and Wes; great-grandchildren, Stella, Gideon, Lachlan, Ella, Coen and Zeke; soon-to-be great-grandchild, Elsie. She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Wayne Allen and both her parents.
Friends and family may call from 4-7-p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at DWAYNE R.SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St, Canal Winchester, Ohio. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Caleb Schafer Officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Memorial contributions can be made in Carlynne's memory to the , . Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020