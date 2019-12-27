Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Carmelia Fagain

Carmelia Fagain Obituary
Fagain, Carmelia
Carmelia D. (Powell) Fagain, age 77, passed away Tuesday December 24, 2019. Visitations Monday from 10am till 12pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., where service will follow at 12pm. Burial Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Central Ohio Chapter. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. To view complete obituary and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
