Margello, Sr., Carmen
1926 - 2019
Carmen Margello Sr., age 93, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Mt .Carmel/St. Ann's Hospital. Survived by daughter, Rebecca; son, Carminillo, Jr.; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Family and friends are asked to meet for his funeral Mass on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Italian Catholic Church, 720 Hamlet Street, Columbus. Rev. Msgr. Anthony Missimi, Presider, assisted by Deacon Frank Iannarino. Burial to follow in Northlawn Memory Gardens, Westerville. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019