Carmine Doddato
Doddato, Carmine
1952 - 2020
Carmine Michael Doddato 68, of Westerville, formerly of West Jefferson, Ohio, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at home. Born Oct. 30, 1952 in Washington DC, the son of Arthur and Filomena (Tucci) Doddato. Carmine graduated from Ohio State University as a Ceramic Engineer after serving three years in the US Army, receiving a Korea Defense Service Medal. Survived by wife, Jenny (Yao); and daughter, Skylar; sisters, Phyllis (Cliff) Scholey of Columbus, Oh and Michelle (Ken) Fritz of Batavia, IL; one uncle, Anthony Doddato of Farrell, PA; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by parents, brothers August Doddato and Arthur Doddato Jr. There will be a private service at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3047 East Dublin-Granville Rd., Columbus, OH 43231.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
