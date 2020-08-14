1/
Carmine Menduni
1948 - 2020
Carmine Louis Menduni, age 72, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020. Carmine was born in Columbus, Ohio to Christina (Morelli) and Louis Menduni. He was a devoted husband to Michelle (Shelley) Werner for fifty cherished years. Carmine loved life and relished it fully. He delighted in history, a good whiskey or cigar, his wife's manicotti and traveling. He was devoted to his faith, family and was passionate about his work. He was the proud owner of Columbus Art Memorial, a family owned company for 99 years. His impact can be seen throughout Columbus' hospitals, colleges, churches, memorials and sculptures. He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Christina Menduni and his eldest brother Albert Menduni. Carmine's greatest joy in life was his family and is survived by his wife, Shelley; and four loving children, Nina (Christopher) Menduni-Kelson, Christina (Aaron) Heller, CJ (Brooke) Menduni and Angie (Jason) Markin. He also leaves behind his youngest brother, Louis (Sandy) Menduni; sister-in-law, Margaret Menduni; and eight beloved grandchildren, Daniel Kelson, Ellie, Abby and AJ Heller, Lila and Michael Menduni, Giuliana and Brendan Markin. Visitation hours will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERALHOME, 515 High Street, Worthington, OH 43085, from 2-5pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church of Worthington on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10am. Burial to follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be given in his honor to the Knights of Columbus. Condolence may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
AUG
17
Burial
St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
