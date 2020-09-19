Bechtold, Carol A.

1951 - 2020

Carol A. Bechtold died suddenly at home. Born in Columbus, OH to Jack Keith Bechtold and Ann (Karkus) Bechtold. She graduated from Marion-Franklin H.S. in 1969 and CSCC in 1996 with a degree in Business Management. She married her 1st husband David Marshall in 1972. They opened a Shell Automotive Repair Shop in Clintonville; where they started a family. She continued to raise her children with her 2nd husband as a USAF wife in: CA., Suffolk, UK., S.A., TX., and OH. Carol had a very outgoing personality. Naturally quick to initiate conversations and offer unique solutions to problems. She was also a seamstress, crochet artist, huge Harry Potter fan and an avid reader. The library was her happy place. She is survived by her children: Gabrielle (Kevin), John, and Amanda (Rick). Grandchildren: Cecilia, Lindsey, Gavin and Christopher with whom she shared a special bond. Great-granddaugher Lillian. Her mother Ann, and brother "Butch". No service due to Covid-19. Internment @ Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cols., OH. We miss you, Mom, and look forward to seeing you again, somewhere over the rainbow.



