1/
Carol A. Bechtold
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bechtold, Carol A.
1951 - 2020
Carol A. Bechtold died suddenly at home. Born in Columbus, OH to Jack Keith Bechtold and Ann (Karkus) Bechtold. She graduated from Marion-Franklin H.S. in 1969 and CSCC in 1996 with a degree in Business Management. She married her 1st husband David Marshall in 1972. They opened a Shell Automotive Repair Shop in Clintonville; where they started a family. She continued to raise her children with her 2nd husband as a USAF wife in: CA., Suffolk, UK., S.A., TX., and OH. Carol had a very outgoing personality. Naturally quick to initiate conversations and offer unique solutions to problems. She was also a seamstress, crochet artist, huge Harry Potter fan and an avid reader. The library was her happy place. She is survived by her children: Gabrielle (Kevin), John, and Amanda (Rick). Grandchildren: Cecilia, Lindsey, Gavin and Christopher with whom she shared a special bond. Great-granddaugher Lillian. Her mother Ann, and brother "Butch". No service due to Covid-19. Internment @ Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cols., OH. We miss you, Mom, and look forward to seeing you again, somewhere over the rainbow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved