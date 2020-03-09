Home

Sanderell, Carol A.
1944 - 2020
Carol A. Sanderell, age 75, passed away Sunday March 8, 2020 in Gates Mill, Ohio. Preceded in death by parents Bernard and Mary Madeline (Baumann) Sanderell, sister Barbara Clute, brothers Joseph, Michael, Anthony. Survived by sisters, Eileen (Malcolm) Ballmer, Margaret Bump, Mary Morrison; brothers, Francis, Bernard and John (Jane). Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday 4-7pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Prayer service 3:45pm. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10am at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St., on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, where entombment will follow. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020
