Jenkins Funeral Chapel
2914 Dover Center Road
Westlake, OH 44145
(440) 871-0711
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Cemetery
, 4300-4788 London-Circleville Rd
London, OH
Carol A. Wagner (nee Flynn), age 84. Loving mother of Charles (Judy), Curtis (Kim) and Caren Wagner. Dear grandmother of Katie and Jessica Wagner and Catherine Palcisko (Robert) and great-grandmother of Charlie. Sister of Kathy O'Neil and Michael Flynn. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Graveside service to be held at 11 am on Friday, December 20 at St. Patrick Cemetery, 4300-4788 London-Circleville Rd, London, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Home, 2116 Dover Center Road, Westlake, 44145.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019
