Hubbard, Carol Ann
1941 - 2020
Carol Ann Hubbard, 78, passed away on April 11, 2020 at her residence in Haines City, FL. She was born April 27, 1941 in Columbus, OH to Carson and Edna May Harrington-Cornell. Carol graduated from Grove City High School in Franklin Co., OH and Springfield City Hospital School of Nursing in Springfield, OH. She was an aspiring Buddhist. She joined the US Navy Nurse Corps in 1963 as a Registered Nurse Ensign and retired as Lt Commander in 1983 with Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Humanitarian Service Award. Carol was a member of Navy Nurse Corps Assoc and a life member of the Franklin Co. Genealogical and Historical Society. She was preceded in death by her parents; half sister, Betty Cope, and brother, Hayden H.H. Hubbard. Carol leaves behind to cherish her memory, brother, Francis L. (Beverly) Hubbard of Columbus, OH; niece, Pamela (Chris) Griffith; nephew, Michael (Lori) and Frank Hubbard; brother in law, Lester Cope; sister in law, Carol Knece-Hubbard; and grandnieces. She also survived by friends in OH and FL. There will be no services at this time. Donations in the memory of Carol may be made to NNCA, FCGHS, and Tibetan Cultural Society in Bloomington, IN or to the Dalai Lama at www.dalailamatrust.org. Condolences via www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020