Stokes, Carol Ann
1946 - 2020
Carol Ann Stokes passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday June 8, 2020. She leaves behind her husband, Rick Stokes; her children, Michelle and Todd Spinner, Sean and Holly Stokes, and Melissa and John Paul Vandermark; her beloved grandchildren, always the light in her eyes, Emma and Johnny Spinner and Jack Stokes. She also leaves behind her siblings, Harry and Jean Miller, Mary and Harv Traxler, Bob Miller, Jim Miller, Kathy and Bill Stanton, Donna and Gary Biglin, Mike and Diana Miller, Diane and Tom Metzger, Debbie and Jeff Pifher; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Tom and Diane Stokes, Mavella Stokes, Ed and Nancy Stokes; many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Agnes Miller, her brothers, Bernie and Kenny Miller, and her brothers-in-law Gary Stokes and Larry Fike. Carol was born in Shelby, Ohio on February 18, 1946. She was a graduate of Shelby High School in 1964 and later graduated from cosmetology school. She found her true love, happily married in 1969, celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary last year. Carol spent her entire life dedicated to taking care of others, first her siblings and later her own family and friends. She was an avid gardener, amazing cook and baker. She generously cared for her family, always living through their joy. Even until her last days, she put others before herself. Her presence, love and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A memorial mass will be celebrated on June 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm at St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 E. William Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015, followed by a celebration of life at West Berlin Presbyterian Church, 2911 Berlin Station Road, Delaware, Ohio 43015 from 2:30 – 4:30 pm. Masks will be required at both locations. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is assisting the family. To share a fond memory of Carol or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
1946 - 2020
Carol Ann Stokes passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday June 8, 2020. She leaves behind her husband, Rick Stokes; her children, Michelle and Todd Spinner, Sean and Holly Stokes, and Melissa and John Paul Vandermark; her beloved grandchildren, always the light in her eyes, Emma and Johnny Spinner and Jack Stokes. She also leaves behind her siblings, Harry and Jean Miller, Mary and Harv Traxler, Bob Miller, Jim Miller, Kathy and Bill Stanton, Donna and Gary Biglin, Mike and Diana Miller, Diane and Tom Metzger, Debbie and Jeff Pifher; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Tom and Diane Stokes, Mavella Stokes, Ed and Nancy Stokes; many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Agnes Miller, her brothers, Bernie and Kenny Miller, and her brothers-in-law Gary Stokes and Larry Fike. Carol was born in Shelby, Ohio on February 18, 1946. She was a graduate of Shelby High School in 1964 and later graduated from cosmetology school. She found her true love, happily married in 1969, celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary last year. Carol spent her entire life dedicated to taking care of others, first her siblings and later her own family and friends. She was an avid gardener, amazing cook and baker. She generously cared for her family, always living through their joy. Even until her last days, she put others before herself. Her presence, love and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A memorial mass will be celebrated on June 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm at St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 E. William Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015, followed by a celebration of life at West Berlin Presbyterian Church, 2911 Berlin Station Road, Delaware, Ohio 43015 from 2:30 – 4:30 pm. Masks will be required at both locations. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is assisting the family. To share a fond memory of Carol or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.