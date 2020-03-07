|
Stull, Carol Ann
1936 - 2020
Carol Ann Stull, 83, of Upper Arlington died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital following a brief illness. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Stull, her son-in-law, Jason Gordon, and her two "grand dogs," Ernie and Teddy. Carol was born in Canton Ohio on November 16, 1936 to Russell and Mary Jean Hable. She graduated in 1954 from Massillon Washington High School, where she was a majorette in the Massillon Tiger Marching Band. After earning a BA in education from the Ohio State University in 1958, she taught elementary school in the Cleveland area for several years. She later trained to become a legal secretary and had a long career as a member of the staff of the Ohio State University, first with the College of Law, then with the Department of Agricultural Economics, and finally with the School of Music. Carol enjoyed working in her perennial garden, reading, painting and listening to classical music. She had a special passion for animals. Per Carol's wishes there will be no services. Those who wish to honor her life are invited to contribute in her name to the Capital Area Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Court, Hilliard, OH 43026. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020