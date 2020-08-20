1/1
Carol B. Horn
1936 - 2020
Horn, Carol B.
1936 - 2020
Carol Beverly Horn (Patterson), age 83, of Galloway, Ohio, passed away on May 2, 2020. She was born on September 10, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio. Carol spent the last year of her life at Carriage Court Assisted Living in Grove City, Ohio. Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Terry L. Horn, parents Carl and Lillian Patterson. She is survived by her children, Vickie Byrd and Scott (Jessica) Horn; grandchildren, Eric Byrd (Hollie Evans) and Amy (James) Fox; great-grandson, Jack; and step-granddaughter, Sabrina Harris; sister, Janet Norris; brother, Gary Patterson; nieces, nephews and close family friends. Carol was a 1954 graduate of West High School and married her high school sweetheart on her 18th birthday. She was formerly employed by South-Western City Schools (Pleasant View Middle School). After their retirement, Carol and Terry traveled, camped and spent several winters with friends in Okeechobee, Florida. Carol loved watching Buckeye Football and enjoyed many Saturdays with her sister watching their games. She was a member of West High Alumni, Ohio Bell Pioneers and Fountain of Truth Church in London, OH. Carol loved attending church and made many friends there. Visitation will be from 10am-12pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Memorial Service will begin at 12pm with Pastor Tyrone Artis presiding. Private family burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. The family would like to thank Capital City Hospice for the loving care they gave Carol in her last days. Donations can be made in her memory to: Fountain of Truth Church, 135 Maple St., London, OH 43140 or Capital City Hospice https://capitalcityhospice.com/donate/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 20 to Sep. 5, 2020.
