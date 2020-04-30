|
|
Bakle, Carol
1942 - 2020
Carol Ann Bakle, 78, of Columbus, passed away on April 27, 2020. She was born on January 2, 1942 in Cleveland, OH to the late Walter "Len" Benasky and Patricia Vild. Carol was also preceded in death by her granddaughter Naomi Loadman and brother-in-law Father John Bakle (sp.n.). She graduated High School from Cleveland South High School and went on to attend The Ohio State University where she graduated in 1964 with a bachelor's degree in education. While attending The Ohio State University, Carol met the love of her life Walter, while working at the Newman Center and later married him in 1966. She was candidate for Homecoming queen at Ohio State in 1963. Upon graduating Carol taught for a semester at the Cleveland Public School system. After her brief time as an educator, Carol worked as a librarian in the Cleveland Public Library and after marriage she worked at OSU and Otterbein College as a librarian. Carol later changed careers to become a real estate agent. Carol began her realty career in Columbus, looking for housing for the less fortunate and families with lower income levels. This began a 40-year career in realty where she worked for Scarlet and Gray Realty, Cam Taylor Realty, H.E.R. Realty, Paul Love Realty, and finally finishing her career at Alt Realty. In her free time, Carol enjoyed volunteering. She was an officer at The Ohio State Newman center which was a Catholic student organization. She served on the board of Alumni Scholarship House and she was a Cub Scout pack leader for a couple of years at Immaculate of Conception Parish. Carol loved spending time with her family. She was a devout Catholic and attended Immaculate Conception Church. She enjoyed traveling, having travelled through Canada, Mexico, Western Europe, and the Bahamas. Carol will be greatly missed by her husband, Walter Bakle; children, Christine (Bill) Loadman, Thomas (Jessica) Bakle, Richard (Jennifer) Bakle, James (Maggie) Bakle, and Amy Bakle; grandchildren, Joe, Elizabeth, Marie, Will, John, Jonah, and Jordan; and great-grandchildren, Will and Sophia. Due to the current COVID-19 health situation, services will be private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's name may be made to The Habitat for Humanity, St. Joseph Indian School in South Dakota, St. Labre Indian School in Ashland Montana, or St. Bonaventure Indian School and Mission in New Mexico. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 1, 2020