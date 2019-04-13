|
|
Baldwin, Carol
1940 - 2019
Carol Ann (Madden) Baldwin, our beloved Mother, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. Mom was born on April 15, 1940 to Ralph and Cecelia Madden. Carol married the love of her life, Carl Baldwin on May 18, 1957. Carl and Carol had six children and spent almost 52 years together before Carl passed away on January 9, 2009. Mom devoted her entire life to caring for those she loved. Her smile was radiant, her spirit was strong and her devotion to her family was unwavering. Her beautiful smile and loving embrace will be missed but her incredible spirit will live on. Surviving family includes children, Cecelia (Rick) Fink, Carla (Pat) Reeves, Carl Baldwin Jr., Sarah (Tim) Mast, Jason (Ronna) Baldwin; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Patty Baldwin and Karen Baldwin. Preceded in death by husband, Carl; son, Matthew; grandson, Kyle Reeves and son-in-law, Frank Shore. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 10AM - 12PM at Newcomer Grove City, 3393 Broadway. Graveside funeral service will follow at 1:30PM at Hope Town Cemetery, Chillicothe, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Carol's name to by visiting www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html. To leave the family a condolence message, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019