Berg, Carol
1939 - 2019
Carol Margaret (Feyes) Berg, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, December 20, 2019 surrounded by the people she loved the most. Carol was born June 16, 1936 in Cleveland, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late John and Helen Feyes. She worked in education as a long term substitute teacher for Bexley Schools and retired in 2003. She and her husband of 54 years, Clarence P. Berg, resided in Columbus and also spent much of their time at their cabin in Morgan County, enjoying retirement with their dog Morgan. Carol is survived by her husband, Clarence; son, David M. Berg and his husband, Jeffrey T. Horvath; brother, John Michael Feyes and his children, Katie, Stephanie and Brian; and many loving friends and extended family. Services will be held at the O. R. Woodyard Funeral Home, 2300 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43209 on Thursday, December 26 from 3-7PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 27 at 11AM at Christ the King Catholic Church, 2777 Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43209. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Mt. Carmel Hospice (1144 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215) or the (1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215) in Carol's memory. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019