Carol Bradshaw Obituary
Bradshaw, Carol
1938 - 2020
Carol Ann (Smith) Bradshaw passed away at home on April 9. She was 82. Born and raised in Athens County, she graduated from Trimble High School in 1957. She completed training at the Southerton Beauty School in Athens and operated a shop in her parents' home for many years, then worked at various beauty salons in Athens and later in Columbus. She also was an office worker for years, retiring after working at the Franklin County Board of Elections. She is survived by her husband, James Bradshaw; their daughter, Susan Drozdowski (Eric); a brother, Ronald Smith; and a nephew, Brad Smith. She was preceded in death by another beloved nephew Mark Smith. Private services to be held. Burial will be in the Taylor Ridge Cemetery in Athens County. In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations to the Taylor Ridge Church, 19263 Taylor Ridge Road, Glouster, Ohio 45732.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
