Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
Carol D. Hoff


1945 - 2019
Carol D. Hoff Obituary
Hoff, Carol D.
1945 - 2019
Carol Diane Hoff, passed away October 24, 2019 in Pataskala, Ohio at the age of 74. She was born June 16, 1945 in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, England and after the end of WWII, at the age of 1, traveled to America with her parents to live in Ohio. Carol is preceded in death by her parents Allen and Irene, and her sister Cathy. She survived by her sisters, Patricia, Chris (Mick) Turner, Valerie (Dave) Simonette, and Lynne Murphy; brother, Ken (Linda); nieces, Cara, Megan, Hilary, Amy and Zoe; nephews, Drew, Aaron, David, and Daniel. Carol was an animal lover who enjoyed taking day trips, lunches with family and friends, watching OSU football, and doting on her two beloved cats, Socks and Baby. She was known for her sarcastic sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew her. Carol's family wishes to thank the staff of Pataskala Oaks Care Center and Hospice of Central Ohio for their exceptional care. The family will receive friends after 6 pm on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., where a memorial service will be held at 7 pm Tuesday. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Carol's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2019
